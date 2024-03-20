One Nation One Election is a Double-Edged Sword: Examining 5 Crucial Aspects

Former President Ramnath Kovind's committee, ahead of the 2024 general elections, has presented recommendations to President Draupadi Murmu, advocating for the implementation of simultaneous elections and the "One Nation, One Poll" concept. This proposal, aiming to synchronise elections across different levels of governance, has been lauded for its potential to streamline administrative processes and reduce financial burdens.

However, beneath its surface appeal lies a potential threat to India's diverse political landscape. Undeniably, the consolidation of elections could alleviate economic strain, as the current multiplicity of polls incurs significant costs at every level. Nevertheless, concerns arise regarding the exacerbation of economic disparities among political parties. Such a system might inadvertently favour parties with greater financial resources, skewing the electoral playing field. Furthermore, the ramifications extend beyond financial considerations.