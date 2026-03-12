Iran War’s Oil Shock Could Force India’s Long-Delayed Energy Reforms

India imports about 80 percent of its petroleum energy. Is that abnormal? Hardly. Think Japan and South Korea, which import all their petroleum energy.

The key worry for India is the availability of natural gas. Oil is more broadly traded, and India has oil reserves of about two months. We import less than one half of our domestic demand for natural gas. More significantly, storage of natural gas is expensive because it must be deep-frozen, making India dependent on ships to pump just-in-time imports.

Once a supply disruption happens, as now in the Gulf, from where the bulk of India’s natural gas is imported, only the cargos in transit, limited storage prior to regasification at terminals and the gas in the domestic pipelines remain available—together less than a fortnight's supply. Spot price cargos for immediate supply are available, but at significantly higher cost.

Other rich, gas import dependent economies like the European Union, Japan and South Korea operate storage facilities for two months or more of demand, at enormous cost—well beyond India’s fiscal capacity.