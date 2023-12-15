I Saw Parliament Turn Into a Panic Room. Can the Govt Guarantee Its MPs’ Safety?

On Wednesday afternoon, having spoken under Zero Hour, I was on my way out of the Lok Sabha chamber when I heard a commotion. Someone was dangling from the visitors’ gallery and attempting to leap onto the floor of the House. Within a minute, he was bounding across the desktops, releasing yellow smoke into the air from a contraption in his hand. A second intruder joined him.

As I watched for a moment from the door, a panicky TMC MP behind me started screaming, "Poison gas!” I thought the wisest thing to do, especially in case she was right, was to continue on my way out.