The Security of Parliament Consists of 4 Layers. How Did the Accused Get In?

With Khalistani protagonist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun reportedly having threatened to attack Parliament around 13 December, the Intelligence agencies, along with the Parliament Security Staff and the Delhi Police, should have been ready.

Reportedly, the authority letter for the perpetrators was issued by an MP belonging to the BJP. While it is difficult for an MP to verify the credentials of every individual who makes a request to them for visiting the Parliament, there is a need for better scrutiny by the staff of MPs in these matters. Hopefully, the inquiry will keep this aspect in mind.

The incident highlights the need for a thorough review of the prevailing security situation of Parliament. Some measures being discussed are fixing a transparent glass wall in front of the viewers gallery to prevent similar acts in the future, and installing scanners like the ones at airports. Reportedly, it is also being discussed that more manpower will be deployed for Parliament's security.

While a review of manpower needs is essential given their deployment for both the old and new Parliament complex, it is the quality of such manpower that needs attention. It is the human resource that needs to be trained to be more vigilant and proactive to prevent such acts in the future.

It is a sad state of affairs that after every such incident we say “not again” but fail draw appropriate lessons and rectify things. Things are forgotten after a while and it is business as usual till the next such episode. Hopefully, we will draw appropriate lessons from this incident and take remedial measures at the earliest to prevent such setbacks.

(Sanjiv Krishan Sood (Retd) has served as the Additional Director General of the BSF and was also with the SPG. He tweets @sood_2. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)