Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods, Kailash Pilgrimage, and the Question of Fate

Mash, a Texas-educated, notoriously worldly Sindhi spinster in her mid-30s, working as a psychological counsellor, a clairvoyant, a regression analyst and a spiritual tour leader, affected by the swarming legions of poor, scrawny porters in patched shoes and tattered rags, asked me what I thought of “all this poverty”.

“Fate,” I replied.

She looked at me sharply.

“What do you mean?”

I told her an old conversation between Shiva and Parvati.

One day, Parvati looked upon the world and challenged Shiva.

“How can you call yourself the Supreme Lord,” she asked, “when there is so much hunger, disease, and misery?”

“They are fated to suffer,” Shiva replied.

“Hogwash,” said Parvati.

Shiva smiled.

A beggar was walking along a forest path. Shiva sliced open a watermelon, filled it with gold coins, sealed it perfectly and placed it in the beggar's way. The beggar picked up the watermelon, took it to a grocer and exchanged it for 14 pieces of bread.

“You see?” Shiva said. “Had he cut the fruit, he would have discovered the treasure. But it was not his fate.”

“Rubbish,” Parvati protested. “How was he to know? Bread is more precious to a hungry man than fruit.”

“Then watch again,” Shiva replied.

This time he split a melon in half, stuffed it with gold coins and left it open on the path, the treasure glistening in plain sight.

As the beggar approached, an odd curiosity struck him.

“I wonder,” he thought, “what it feels like to be blind.”

He closed his eyes—and walked straight past the fortune that could have transformed his life.

“Now do you believe me?” Shiva asked.

Before Mash could demolish my philosophy, the Tibetan guide shepherded us into the immigration hall, where surprisingly cheerful young Chinese officials stamped our passports and welcomed us into Tibet.