Students Are Not 'Exam Warriors'

The ones who could not make the cut, can pay fees and try again. Or get lost. They are deemed “soft” and do not have “what it takes”. They are often teased by teachers and other students for ‘wasting time’. Any concept of leisure or enjoyment is seen as blasphemy. The ideal student is one who spends every single minute preparing. The walls of exam aspirants have visualisation targets, schedules, motivation quotes, and sometimes even self-hate negging to motivate themselves through anger and rage.

Students are encouraged to remember every slight, insult and trauma in their life and asked to channel it as motivation. Because the logic that is fed is that once you succeed in the exam, everyone must respect you. With such high stakes, the exam is not just about clearing competition or getting into an educational program or job. It is about proving yourself. Like a national obstacle race, MTV Roadies that Exam Warriors must ace to be “somebody”. Without it, they are nobody.

In coaching hubs like Kota, and Rajasthan where aspiring students stay to prepare, they are installing ‘suicide-proof’ fans. Like this is a normal thing. One wonders what is next, safety nets from the roof? The thing about warriors is that when they fight, someone wins and someone loses. When exams become warzones, all the students lose.

