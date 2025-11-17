Ruhullah’s Rebellion or Omar’s Missteps? Budgam Bypoll Brings Out Mehdi-NC Rift

The defeat of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) in last week’s bypolls in the Budgam Assembly constituency presages a big political change in Kashmir’s electoral politics.

Ever since the Assembly elections of October 2024 that gave NC’s Omar Abdullah a landslide mandate to lead the state as its first chief minister since Article 370’s abrogation, the political situation in the region has lurked from crisis to crisis, with the public largely disillusioned with his way of working, especially his lack of ability to push back against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.

Among the most thorny issues has been the new reservation program that has extended affirmative action benefits by more than 70 percent in a state where the majority of people are affiliated to the ‘general category’ and compete for jobs or for medical and engineering seats in government colleges on the basis of merit.