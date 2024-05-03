Eye for an Eye: How BJP’s Terrorism Pitch & Pakistan Policy Under Modi Evolved?

As one knowledgeable and insightful observer of the current Indian political scene said to me that the opposition’s lack of response is deliberate because it does not wish to get diverted from its agenda of highlighting people’s economic difficulties. But this is politics and as a former diplomat, I am far removed from it.

My interest is in the evolution of Modi’s policy on Pakistani terrorism against India over the past decade.

Before proceeding further, a look at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto on its tough posture on terrorism would be useful. It asserts at one place that there have been “Zero major terror attacks in any city since 2014”. However, later while assuring that it will continue a "zero-tolerance policy" against terrorism it states, “The Surgical Strikes of 2016 and the Air Strikes of 2019 are examples of our dedicated efforts towards countering terrorism. We are committed to defending Bharat’s citizens at home and abroad from all threats of terrorism”.

The party manifesto also shows that it is conscious of the need to build an international consensus against terrorism. It mentions, as a foreign policy objective, “We will continue our efforts to create a consensus among all members of the United Nations on the Comprehensive Convention against International Terrorism (CCIT) and other such efforts to combat terrorism. We will build on the success of the 'No Money for Terror’ conference to develop better coordination on countering terrorism financing."