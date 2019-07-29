Kashmir Militancy: Pulwama Shows Reality Isn’t What Delhi Imagines

In the distance, I could see Adil Dar’s house through one of the windows of the room in which I was chatting with half-a-dozen Kashmiris. Dar was the young man who blew himself up along with 44 paramilitary personnel on 14 February this year. This is possibly the most radicalised part of Kashmir.

Driving through this belt, one can spot villages and hamlets where some of Kashmir’s more prominent militants were raised. One of those in this room remarked that Dar, and another militant he had taught, were both well-liked in school.