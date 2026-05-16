PM Modi To Hold Talks With Netherlands PM, King Today Amid 5-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold talks with Dutch PM Rob Jetten on Saturday, 16 May. This comes after his visit to Abu Dhabi on 15 May, where India and the United Arab Emirates finalised agreements valued at $5 billion. The pacts covered defence cooperation, long-term LPG supply, strategic petroleum reserves, and shipping. Modi condemned recent attacks on the UAE and pledged India’s support, emphasising the importance of the Strait of Hormuz for global energy security. The visit marked the first leg of Modi’s multi-nation diplomatic tour.
According to Hindustan Times, the agreements included a strategic collaboration between Indian Oil Company Limited and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for long-term LPG supply, as well as a memorandum of understanding for potential storage of up to 30 million barrels in India’s strategic reserves. The two sides also finalised a framework for a strategic defence partnership, covering industrial collaboration, advanced technology, training, and maritime security.
Further coverage revealed that Modi’s meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan included discussions on regional security and India’s condemnation of attacks on UAE infrastructure. Modi stated, “India stands shoulder to shoulder with the UAE in all circumstances and will remain so in future.”
Investment commitments were also announced, with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and India’s National Infrastructure and Investment Fund exploring up to $1 billion in Indian infrastructure, and Emirates NBD investing $3 billion in RBL Bank. The International Holding Company of the UAE pledged $1 billion investment in India’s Salman Company as details emerged.
“We strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE. The way the UAE has been targeted is unacceptable,” Modi said during the visit. “India stands ready to provide all possible support for the restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible.”
In addition, analysis showed that Modi’s visit was partly aimed at ensuring India’s energy security amid disruptions in the global supply chain due to the West Asia conflict. The agreements on strategic petroleum reserves and LNG/LPG storage facilities were highlighted as measures to protect India’s energy interests.
India and the UAE also agreed to operationalise a virtual trade corridor to streamline cargo movement, reduce logistics costs, and cut transit time. This initiative is expected to deepen commercial integration by improving customs coordination and cargo efficiency as reporting indicated.
Modi described the agreements as pivotal for sectors such as energy, defence, infrastructure, shipping, and advanced technologies. He stated that the investment pledges would deepen economic ties and boost the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership at the conclusion of the visit.
“India stands ready to provide all possible support for the restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible,” Modi reiterated, underscoring India’s commitment to regional stability and bilateral cooperation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.