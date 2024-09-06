The 'Miya' Muslims and Their Unending Persecution in Assam

One particularly controversial statement from the CM came during a BJP executive meeting in Guwahati, where he allegedly referred to himself as a "mad dog." On Tuesday, Sarma doubled down, stating openly that he would take sides and would not allow 'Miya' Muslims to "take over" Assam. When Opposition members accused him of being biased, Sarma brazenly replied, "I will take sides. What can you do about it?"

In continuation of his rampant Islamophobic statements, the CM added, “According to the 2011 Census report, the population of Assam was 3,12,05,576. Of them, 1,91,80,779 were Hindus; 1,06,79,345 were Muslims, and the rest were others. The percentage of Hindu population was 61.47, and that of Muslims was 34.22. After the independence of India, the percentage of the Muslim population in Assam was 22 percent in 1951. It rose to 24.66 percent in 1961, 24.56 percent in 1971, 28.43 percent in 1991, 30.09 percent in 2001, and 34.33 percent in 2011. The Muslim population rose three to four percent between 2001 and 2011. The demographic pattern is changing very fast in lower Assam, where a human disaster is in the making. There were some purely Hindu villages in lower Assam. Now those villages are bereft of a Hindu population. For instance, Kalitakuchi in Hajo was purely a Hindu village. The name of the village itself suggests that it was a Hindu village. However, no Hindu population is there in that village now.”