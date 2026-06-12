The Meenakshi Natarajan Episode is About More Than One Rajya Sabha Seat

The controversy over the rejection of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination form in Bhopal on 10 June is more than about one Rajya Sabha seat or one candidate. It is about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s aggressive style of politics that uses every available political lever to put Opposition parties on the defensive.

The basic facts of the recent controversy are clear.

For the three Rajya Sabha vacant seats in Madhya Pradesh, the state Assembly math would have allowed two for the BJP and one for the Congress, for which Natarajan was the candidate. The BJP, however, made its motives clear by fielding Mahesh Kevat as the third candidate.