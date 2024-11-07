Jarange Patil Withdraws From the Maharashtra Elections. Who Should be Worried?

The suspense is over. Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil's decision not to field candidates in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections could mar the prospects of the BJP more than any other party.

It is a surprise U-turn that can be interpreted differently by different people. Hours before the announcement early this week, Patil had vowed to take “revenge” against the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance for “denying” reservations to the Maratha community.

“I have told my community that this is not our family business; we might be misled,” he told reporters in Antarwali-Saraati in the Jalna district of the Marathwada region.