Has the BJP Created a Frankenstein in Maharashtra?

Will the BJP regret splitting the Shiv Sena and the NCP? Should the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government have been allowed to continue for the full term, allowing internal contradictions to come to the fore?

The insistence on having a BJP-dominated government in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti, seems to have created more problems for the BJP than resolve them. This was first seen in the Lok Sabha election.