The SC's Frustration With Lower Courts Casually Denying Bail is Starting to Show

A second, longer-term consequence has been the loss of the Supreme Court’s authority within the judiciary even in judicial matters. If the Supreme Court doesn’t respect its own judgments enough to assert itself, other courts will take their cue accordingly. Playing it “safe” is consequence-free for judges.

There was no reason to deny Manish Sisodia bail in the first place . Having granted it now (several months late), the Supreme Court has, at least now, woken up to the systemic consequences of its actions. The court should now act, not just in being more liberal in its grant of bail but asserting its constitutional authority as the apex judicial body.

All the admonitions and contempt of court actions will have little effect if the court does not show it takes its own orders seriously. After all, as Game of Thrones’ Tywin Lannister said , “Any man who has to say ‘I am the King’, is no true King.”

