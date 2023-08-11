Manipur Violence: A Decentralised Constitution May Be the Key to Democracy

Many of our founding fathers understood these flaws, and they suggested remedies. Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhimrao Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi all offered visions for India’s constitutional structure to avoid just this problem of majoritarianism. But their ideas were ultimately ignored by the Constituent Assembly.

Ambedkar’s suggested fix for unfettered majority rule was to restrain it by limiting its executive power. He wrote, "The British type of Executive will be full of menace to the life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness of the minorities.”

His formula called for a government that was "non-Parliamentary in the sense that it shall not be removable before the term of the Legislature.” He wanted the Chief Executive (Prime Minister or Chief Minister) and all cabinet members from the majority to be elected by the whole house.

The cabinet members from the minorities would be elected by their communities.