Academia Will Suffer a Great Loss if Ambedkar is Removed from DU's Discourse

His scholarship was truly wide ranging and rooted in interdisciplinarity, decades before the ascendance of the same as a dominant paradigm within academic circles. He was probably the first Indian to undertake a scientific approach to south Asian historiography grounding it in the cultural politics pertaining to the rise of caste as a social organising system.

His method alone should be of tremendous interest to young students of social sciences because he put Brahmanical religious texts under epistemic scrutiny, demystifying their contents from a historical lens.

Building on the framework of discursive rationality of Jyotiba Phule’s Ghulamgiri, Dr Ambedkar’s ‘Riddles in Hinduism’ was a modern intellectual interrogation of Brahmanical lore. His historico-anthropological approach in ‘Who were the Shudras?’ and ‘The Untouchables, who were they and why they became Untouchable’ are primary and foundational reading for any person interested in understanding the genesis and social mechanisms of caste.

'Annihilation of Caste’, his undelivered speech cancelled by the Jat Pat Todak Mandal who had invited him in the first place, is a masterclass of literary merit insofar he meshes the deeply complicated and hitherto under-discussed sociology of caste with contemporary politics and makes a radical yet rational case for its annihilation.

Keeping in mind that the speech was written for a public audience of caste Hindus and its subsequent afterlife as lightening-rod of revolutionary anti-caste mobilising, it is surprising that this text is not included among the literary list of most original 20th century Indian writing in English.