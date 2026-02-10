With President’s Rule Over, Manipur Now Must Disarm Locals And Secure Borders

In an unexpected development, the Centre last week revoked the President’s rule imposed in the troubled state of Manipur after almost a year.

The composition of the new "popular government" signals an effort to bring in a balance in the representation of different communities. The Chief Minister belongs to the Meitei community while the two Deputy CMs belong to the Kuki and Naga communities, respectively.

The President’s rule, which should have been imposed ab initio immediately after the violence started on 3 May 2023, was finally imposed after 21 months. Its sudden revocation now is astonishing as the situation is far from normal.