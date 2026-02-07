Manipur Protests Intensify Over Kuki-Zo MLAs Joining State Government

As reported by The Indian Express, Ngursanglur Sanate, one of the MLAs facing boycott, explained that joining the government was intended to advance the peace process and address the suffering of displaced people. He emphasised that the decision was made in consultation with his constituents and not as an act of surrender. Sanate stated, “For any problem, the solution has to be arrived at at the table, not by guns, not by fighting and killing. And we have to be part of that table.”