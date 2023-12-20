Jitu Patwari's Appointment as PCC President in Madhya Pradesh Was Long Overdue

After being appointed as the PCC chief, Patwari said, “This is a huge challenge and we are ready to meet it. I believe in the word hum (we), not mein (I). We have 40 per cent of the votes with us and we need to take it to 51 per cent, which is the challenge." He was referring to Congress party's vote share in the 2023 Assembly elections. When he was reminded of the formidable presence of the BJP in Bhopal and Delhi under the leadership of PM Modi, he added, “Even Atalji was having a good run, but he was eventually defeated."

“I have my tasks defined for me. The BJP has come to power with announcements like Rs 3000 for the Ladli Behna Yojana, MSP (minimum support price) for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal, paddy at Rs 3,100, and 3 lakh jobs, etc. It is a long list. My job is to ensure that the government doesn’t forget this and the people receive all that was promised. This is the USP (unique selling point) of a worker like me. That is why I have been put in charge," Patwari asserted.