In Rajasthan, is BJP Paying the Price for Sidelining Vasundhara Raje?

Shockingly, the two-time CM of Rajasthan Raje was not even invited to public rallies of PM Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah in the desert state. The political buzz suggests that even candidates in the Lok Sabha fray were hesitant to invite Raje for campaigning as they were scared of the wrath of the party's high command; in effect, BJP bosses had virtually turned Raje into a political untouchable!

Raje’s complete marginalisation in the Lok Sabha campaign was in marked contrast to how BJP bosses dealt with her before the Assembly polls. A crafty ‘blow hot, blow cold’ policy was evolved at that time to prevent any open revolt by Raje and her camp. Though they never conceded Raje’s central demand of being made the CM face, the BJP top brass played a clever ‘cat and mouse’ game to outfox Raje.

As such, in 2023 Raje was often accommodated and given public prominence in state polls. For instance, at a public rally in Ajmer soon after the BJP lost in Karnataka last year, Raje was seated next to PM Modi and showcased in all publicity materials for the event - in an obvious bid to signal that Raje would play a vital role in the state dispensation.