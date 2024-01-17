Lok Sabha 2024: By Going Solo, Mayawati is Making a Virtue Out of Compulsion

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati recently announced that she has decided to contest the 2024 general elections solo on the plea that a pre-poll alliance hurts her party’s prospects while benefiting allies.

The truth of the matter is that in the BSP’s bastion, Uttar Pradesh, neither the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nor the recently formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) grouping of Opposition parties, are actually ready to ally with the capricious Behenji whose political ambition is sadly out of sync with her fading mass appeal in the state.

It is the same story in the few other states where the BSP has a fast-fading presence but persists, nevertheless, in driving a hard bargain for seat sharing with potential allies.