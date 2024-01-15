'BSP to Go Solo in Lok Sabha, May Think of Alliance After 2024 Polls': Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday, 15 January declared that the party will not enter any alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"We will not have an alliance with any party or group of parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Mayawati told the media.
Mayawati made the announcement on her birthday after weeks of speculations over the party wanting to be a part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc.
What Mayawati said on alliances:
Addressing the media in Lucknow, Maywati said: "Our past experiences with alliances have never been beneficial for us and we suffer more losses from alliances. This is precisely why most parties want to form an alliance with the BSP. Any form alliance can be considered after the elections. If required, the BSP will extend support after the elections. Our party will fight the elections alone," she said.
"While fighting elections in an alliance, the vote of the BSP gets transferred to the allies but their base voters, especially from the upper castes, do not get transferred to the BSP," she said.
She further cited examples of BSP's alliance with SP in 1993 and with Congress in 1996 when the BSP failed to perform as well as its allies.
Why Mayawati targeted Congress, BJP, and SP:
Mayawati accused the BJP of not doing enough to uplift people out of poverty and instead give freebies in order to cultivate its vote bank.
"Parties like the BJP, the Congress, and their allies have casteist, communal, and corporate thought processes and values. Such parties, while being in power, have never wanted to BSP to be independent," Mayawati said.
Urging people to vote for the party, she alleged that bigger parties want to keep the BSP out of power to halt its developmental work.
"The way Samajwadi Party chief (Akhilesh Yadav), being a part of the Opposition's INDIA alliance, managed to convince certain members of the party to change their colours like chameleons, party members need to be careful of such attempts," she said.
What Mayawati said on retirement:
The BSP supremo also refuted rumours of her retirement from politics.
"I declared Akash Anand as my political successor last month. Following the announcement, it was being speculated in several sections of the media that I may retire from politics soon. I want to clarify that there is no truth to it and I will keep working for the people till my last breath," she said.
What Mayawat Said on Ram Mandir Event
Mayawati also said that she is yet to take a decision on attending the 22 January event in Ayodhya.
"I have been invited to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. I have not taken a decision on whether I'll be attending or not. Whatever event has been organised, the party does not object to it. We welcome it. In future, when any such event is organised for the Babri Masjid, we will welcome it too," she said.
