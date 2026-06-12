Why Land Power Still Decides Wars in the Age of Drones and Missiles

The era of voluntarily yielding territories is today consigned to history. The loss of even an inch of territory is a matter of pain in the psyche of the country.

The advantage of remote war is its speed, reach, and reduced risk. Thanks to precision weapons, the captivating image is of victory with ground forces being at the periphery of conflict, as they are manpower-intensive and expensive. That idea may be appealing, but events prove otherwise.

During Operation Epic Fury, the air forces of the US and Israel attacked Iran with more than 900 air strikes within 12 hours and successfully disrupted Iranian missile attacks. Nonetheless, Iran did not concede. The Strait of Hormuz, which has far greater strategic value than even their nuclear programme and even greater than their proxies, remains blocked; oil prices have risen, and the threat of escalation remains. What mattered in this case is not the efficacy of the air strike but the threat of an American ground invasion.