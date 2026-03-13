US KC-135 Refuelling Aircraft Crashes In Iraq During Operation

A US military KC-135 refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on 13 March 2026 during Operation Epic Fury. The incident involved two aircraft operating in what US Central Command described as “friendly airspace.” One aircraft landed safely, while the other went down. Rescue operations were immediately launched, and the status of the crew remains unconfirmed. The crash occurred amid heightened military activity in the region linked to ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.
According to Hindustan Times, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that the KC-135 crash was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire. The official statement emphasised that rescue efforts were underway and that the incident took place during a military movement as part of Operation Epic Fury.
As reported by BBC, the KC-135 aircraft typically carries a crew of three to five people, including a pilot, co-pilot, and boom operator. The precise number of crew members on board at the time of the crash has not been officially disclosed, and their status remains unknown as of the latest updates.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a group backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for downing the aircraft. However, CENTCOM’s statement did not attribute the crash to hostile action, maintaining that neither hostile nor friendly fire was involved.
Details provided through live updates indicate that the incident occurred during a period of intensified military operations in the region, with the United States deploying a significant number of aircraft for missions related to the conflict with Iran. The KC-135 is a critical component of the US military’s air refuelling fleet, enabling extended operations without the need for landing.
“Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” CENTCOM stated.
Further coverage revealed that the crash coincided with Iran launching a new wave of missiles toward Israel and Gulf states, escalating regional tensions. The US military’s ongoing operations in Iraq are closely linked to these broader hostilities, with the crash underscoring operational risks even in designated friendly airspace.
Additional reporting indicated that at least five crew members were believed to be on board the crashed KC-135, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The second aircraft involved in the incident landed without incident, and no further details about the crew’s condition have been released.
Ongoing rescue efforts have been confirmed by CENTCOM, with the US military prioritising the recovery of personnel and investigation of the crash circumstances. The KC-135, manufactured by Boeing, has been in service since the 1950s and remains a vital asset for US air operations.
“A KC135 is usually used for refuelling. It carries a crew between 3-5 people. We pray that those 3-5 people are safe,” said US Congressman Jim Himes.
Clarification from CENTCOM statements reiterated that the cause of the crash is under investigation, with no evidence at this stage pointing to external attack. The incident highlights the operational hazards faced by military personnel during ongoing regional conflict.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.