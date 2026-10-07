Kaushik Basu Interview: 'India's GDP Is Doing Fine, an Average Indian Is Not'

India’s economy appears to be telling two stories at once. Headline GDP growth remains robust, with the latest figure at 7.8 percent, even as questions persist over what that number captures—and what it does not. Beyond the debate over statistics lie more immediate concerns around jobs, inequality, and whether rapid economic growth is translating into better lives for ordinary Indians.

Few economists have observed India’s economic trajectory from as many vantage points as Kaushik Basu. A former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India (2009-12) and former Chief Economist of the World Bank (2012-16), Basu has been closely involved with economic policymaking in India and internationally.

His latest book, The Indian Economy: Navigating a Global Turning Point, raises particularly timely questions. India is navigating not only shifts in the global economic order but also the rapid advance of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI is already changing the nature of work and, as Basu argues, could eventually narrow the window India currently has to expand manufacturing and create jobs.

In an interview with The Quint, Basu discusses what India’s changing economic landscape could mean for its future, as technology reshapes work and global economic certainties begin to shift.