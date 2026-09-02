India’s 7.8% GDP Growth: Is the Government’s Data Really What it Seems?

Government growth estimates/claims go for a toss drastically the moment you compare this year’s GDP (in current prices) with that of GDP (in current prices) for the same quarter announced last year. The GDP of Rs 88.27 trillion in Q1-2027 is only 2.6 percent higher than the GDP of Rs 86.05 trillion in Q1-2026. Yes, only 2.6 percent.

That lowly growth shows an awfully poor GDP performance in the Q1-2027 in current prices. If you take even a 2 to 2.5 percent inflation/deflator factor in the 2026-27 first quarter over the same quarter last year, the real GDP growth completely disappears, reducing it to zero (not 7.8 percent as claimed).

The government has been using this toolkit for the last few years, of over-projecting GDP in the concerned current year by showing high GDP growth in current prices and low or no inflation. In 2024-25 also, the Q1 GDP in current prices, which was announced at Rs 70.25 trillion in the press release of August 2024, has been reduced to Rs 66.81 trillion.

It may be recalled that the government had revised down the 2023-24 GDP (current prices) by as much as Rs 11.4 trillion (from Rs 301.23 trillion to Rs 289.73 trillion) when the new series of GDP was issued earlier this year.

The method is simple. Revise down the GDP of the year gone by to show the present year’s performance in much better colours. No one cares to see this revision of last year’s numbers, is the time tested belief. Don’t be surprised if the 2026-27 first quarter GDP is revised down next year (in August 2027) to show the 2027-28 Q1 performance better.