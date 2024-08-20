MUDA: Siddaramaiah is Confronting a Serious Challenge to His Integrity

"I get more josh (energy) while fighting political battles," said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after filing the writ petition in the state's High Court on 19 August. The petition challenged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's order giving sanction for an investigation against the CM in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of alternative sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The statement appropriately fits an embattled Siddaramaiah in the present situation, who is confronting another big challenge to his political leadership and integrity, 18 years after the Chamundeshwari Assembly by-poll in Mysuru district in 2006 when he joined and contested as a Congress candidate and won by a narrow margin of 257 votes against his erstwhile party, the Janata Dal (Secular).