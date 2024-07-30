Karnataka: Siddaramaiah's Detractors Are Trying to Unseat Him

When Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrives in New Delhi on Tuesday, keeping the programme official to meet Union ministers, calling on the Congress high command will be at the top of his agenda. He will outline the two major issues that provided strong ammunition for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) to disrupt the proceedings of the recently concluded monsoon legislative session.

In both issues, Siddaramaiah was targeted by the Opposition, who held him responsible for the scams. In the siphoning of Rs 87 crore from the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Development Corporation into fake accounts, the BJP has claimed that such an incident could not have occurred without the knowledge of Siddaramaiah, the Finance Minister. The other issue involves allegations that Siddaramaiah's spouse, Parvathi, benefited from fraudulent plot allocations by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).