Not Just Murthy Couple, Bengaluru Remains Apathetic to Caste Survey in Karnataka

After facing technical glitches, legal challenges, protests by enumerators over inadequate training, the general apathy of Bengaluru citizens towards the exercise, and five extensions—two for door-to-door and three for online enumerations—it will be curtains down for the socio-educational survey conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes on 30 November.

The socio-educational survey, conducted at a cost of Rs 420 crore, was necessitated after the Congress-ruled Karnataka government decided to junk the caste based survey done when it was in power in 2015 as the findings were a decade old and the law stipulated a review every 10 years.