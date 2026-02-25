Why Justice Pankaj Bhatia’s Censure Signals a Deeper Judicial Crisis

The Court noted that while Bar Associations have the power to take welfare measures for their members, such measures cannot be linked to the quantum of litigation filed before the Court. It was further revealed that despite earlier Division Bench orders restraining such collections, the practice continued, with the Bar Associations attempting to justify the same through internal resolutions.

As an additional interim measure, the Court directed the Registry to accept affidavits sworn before Notary Publics appointed anywhere in the country, holding that such affidavits are valid under the Notaries Act, 1952. The Court observed that the list of 272 defects being raised by the Stamp Reporting Section, including those relating to notarised affidavits, had no force of law as they were not prescribed under the Allahabad High Court Rules.

Recognising the constitutional right to access justice, Justice Bhatia directed that the list of defects pertaining to affidavits shall not be raised by the Registry for petitions supported by notarised affidavits. The order was directed to be circulated to the Stamp Reporting Section for compliance, with a warning that any violation would attract contempt proceedings. The matter was also placed before the Chief Justice to consider administrative measures for suitably modifying the rules to prevent such hardships to litigants in the future.