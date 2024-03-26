'The Zone of Interest' Reminds Us How Horrors of the Past Can Be Weaponised

The film also takes a ‘lensicle’ shift when depicting a young Polish girl, in thermal imagery, resisting the fascist regime by planting apples at various digging sites near the camp for the inmates suffering from malnutrition to stumble across. Back at her home, the thermal imagery drops for a period of silence as the Polish girl mutely plays a Jewish resistance song on the piano, because in a totalitarian police state, resistance is often underground, covert, and in the shadows.

The atrocities being committed are so normalised that Höss can't think of anything else but the gassing structures even when at a high-ranking Nazi gathering in Berlin.

The film closes with a vague prologue — scenes of the present-day Auschwitz Museum being opened by cleaners interspersed with Höss struggling down the stairs as he attempts to vomit. He stares blankly into the void and the void stares right back at him. Does the cutaway to the museum in a sudden shift of frame serve to remind us of the eventual failure of the 'Final Solution'? Or that history repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce?

As I write this, millions of Palestinians in Gaza are under siege due to the constant bombing by Israel, with thousands dead and many more facing starvation, disease, and persecutory violence at the hands of the Israeli army. The Israelis are currently on course to commit the very same atrocities that their ancestors survived. History, indeed, is a farce.