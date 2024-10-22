BJP Demonising Rohingyas for Political Gains Harms India's International Stature

India being an important country in the Asia Pacific region, its treatment of the Rohingya refugees has been an issue of concern for the international community.

It has remained aloof to their arrival in the country during the period between 2012 and 2015 but its treatment of the Rohingyas began to change in 2017 when the then Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, said the government was planning to deport Rohingyas from India because they are “illegal immigrants”. Since then, India has incarcerated more than a thousand Rohingyas and deported about not more than 40.

India’s singling out of the Rohingya refugees (on the basis of harsh treatment) was noted by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) in 2018 when it said that it was “concerned that the manifestations of racial discrimination against the Rohingya in India and [that] their return to Myanmar will infringe their rights protected under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination."