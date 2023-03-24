It's Mindy Kaling Time. What is It Like to Be Her? What is It Like to Watch Her?

Hollywood creators—and most of the Western mass media—have been projecting certain beauty ideals and come routinely under fire for it. Add to this the sticky subject of race and there is an even bigger minefield for coloured women to negotiate. So, how did Mindy Kaling become a force to reckon with?

Part answer lies in Kaling's social location in the American society. Born to immigrant parents who were upper-caste and had respectable professional careers—father an architect and mother an obstetrician gynaecologist—Kaling's socio-economic status has aided her fight. She attended a private school in Cambridge called Buckingham Browne & Nichols before joining the elite Dartmouth College. Her education credentials armed her.

And then there is her name. The transformation from Vera Mindy Chokalingam to Mindy Kaling is a story of class, colonialism, colour and contestations. Kaling has shared that her middle name was chosen because the parents wanted an 'American' name for their daughter as they were planning to move to the US. The baby was already being groomed to be an American. And later Chokalingam became shortened to Kaling as she realised how difficult to pronounce the original surname was deemed by her fellow Americans.

Doing it all to fit in.

But what does one do to the skin colour? Coming from a culture where fairness creams and soaps occupy an almost divine status and growing up in one where whiteness still mattered very much, what chances did Kaling have despite her elite education and family background?