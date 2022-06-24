Mindy Kaling B'Day: Exploring the Evolving Optics of South-Asian Representation

From her memorable Kelly Kapoor in the popular sitcom The Office to being one of the hosts at the ‘South Asian Excellence’ event at the 75th Academy Awards, Mindy Kaling become one of the poster children for Indian representation in Hollywood,

There were those before her, including Kal Penn, (the criminally underrated Bend it Like Beckham star) Parminder Nagra, and Noureen Dewulf, and they pretty much opened the doors for South-Asians in an industry that was dominated by white actors and characters.

From ‘The Office’ to ‘The Mindy Project’

But Kaling’s contribution to the same is no small matter. There’s, of course, the simple fact that the romantic angles and overall plot in The Office benefited a lot from Kaling’s work in the writers’ room. Then there is the fact that with her show The Mindy Project, she created a South-Asian character who wasn’t just flawed but also a bankable protagonist– a rarity…still.