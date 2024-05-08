'Met Gala Massacre': Netizens Slam Biggest Fashion Night As Israel Invades Rafah

On 6 May, the day of the Met Gala, Israel called on millions of Palestinians to evacuate eastern Rafah, where they were taking refuge, increasing global alarm of the consequences of an Israeli ground invasion of the city.

The Israel Defense Forces had also announced on Monday that they have begun "conducting targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip."

Condemning the order, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also stated that it would be "impossible to carry out safely."

Yet on Tuesday, 7 May, the Israeli military continued to move several brigades closer to the city, seizing control of the eastern Rafah border crossing with Egypt. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the move comes a day after Hamas accepted an Egyptian-Qatari mediated ceasefire proposal; however, Israel insisted that it does not meet its core demands.