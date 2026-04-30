India Losing Chabahar is a Geopolitical Loss. Iran War Makes it Worse

There are plenty of indications that India was ambivalent about Chabahar. Either it was prescient about the lack of viability of this project with US sanctions always breathing down India’s neck or it was cognisant of the antagonism that it was feeding in the West Asian countries, primarily due to its growing relationship with Iran through the Chabahar project.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with whom India has close ties, have wondered why India was so keen on Chabahar when its variegated needs were met by an assortment of Gulf ports.

A diplomat, speaking anonymously to The Quint, wondered why is India so keen on Iran where there are just 10,000 of its citizens. In comparison, he helpfully pointed out that a crore Indians stay in the Gulf and send remittances that help sustain India’s cash-strapped economy. He was of the view that India was giving more importance to its "artificial needs" than its "real ones" by going after Iran.