Trade Deal With US To Be Signed As Per New Tariff Structure, Indian Govt Says

Officials in the Indian Commerce Ministry have stated that any future trade deal will be evaluated based on the comparative advantage India receives in the US market. The final agreement will depend on the tariff rates the US sets for India and its competitors. “Any deal that we finalise and sign has to be seen against the tariff structure or comparative advantage that India gets in the US market,” an official was quoted as saying. The official further explained, “Depending on how their tariff architecture settles, that will determine where India will land.”