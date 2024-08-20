Instant Injustice: On Communal Polarisation and Bulldozer Politics in Udaipur

Mercifully, Congress-BJP leaders have so far stayed quiet on this case beyond platitudes for peace and harmony. But the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has attacked the attempts to turn a fight between two school children into a communal incident. It has also accused the BJP of conspiring to target the minority community in a bid to seek political mileage by sharpening communal tensions. Political circles are buzzing that government overreach in the Udaipur incident is linked to the upcoming by-polls to six Assembly seats in Rajasthan. The Hindu boy who was stabbed has sadly died and there are fears of communal tensions escalating further in Udaipur.

Though bulldozers as a tool of punishment have become a disturbing trend in recent times, it is essential to recognise that when the state resorts to such harsh measures, it undermines the very foundations of a just and equitable society. In that sense, the Udaipur crisis demands a thorough, impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the demolition and those responsible for this act must be held accountable. As the protection of human rights and upholding the rule of law are non-negotiable principles in a democratic society, the Udaipur demolition is a stain on the nation’s conscience and deserves to be questioned by all those who believe in justice, equality, and human dignity.

(The author is a veteran journalist and expert on Rajasthan politics. Besides serving as a Resident Editor at NDTV, he has been a Professor of Journalism at the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur. He tweets at @rajanmahan. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)