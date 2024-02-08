‘Our Constitution Can’t Tolerate Bulldozer Justice’: Justice Muralidhar

Legislating by the court is something that we see often in India. One of the early instances was in the case of sexual harassment at the workplace. The Supreme Court came up with a set of guidelines and said that these guidelines will hold till such time that Parliament passes a law.

It is a kind of legislation by the court that very rarely happens in judiciaries outside of India.

But because there has been no law on the subject and the need is urgent to address the problem, the court came up with this approach.

Likewise, in the election commission appointments, the court says that this will be the arrangement till such time Parliament makes a law. Now the Parliament has made that law.

The law will have to be tested. There is always an issue of jurisdiction that is the Parliament’s domain and the judiciary’s domain, and whether one can take on the other without violating the rule of law framework.