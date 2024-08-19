Udaipur: Landlord's Home Bulldozed After Muslim Tenant's Son Injures Classmate

(*Names changed to protect identities of minors and their families.)
"If my son has done something wrong, punish him. But why is our entire family being punished?" asked Reshma*, barely being able to hold back tears.
In a span of less than 24 hours, Reshma's life in Rajasthan's Udaipur has turned upside down. Her 15-year-old minor son, accused of stabbing a classmate, was detained by the police, her husband was called in for questioning, their rented accommodation was bulldozed, and the family now finds itself on the streets — at the heart of communal tensions in the city of lakes.
The incident took place on 16 August at a government school in Udaipur's Bhatiyani Chauhatta area. A fight between two school students from different communities led to one stabbing the other.
As per police, the injured boy, belonging to the Hindu community, is receiving treatment and is in stable condition. Meanwhile, his family staged a protest, saying they were not allowed to meet the victim at the hospital, an allegation that was dismissed by the police.
Communal Tensions Flare Up
Following the incident, communal tensions tensions flared up across Udaipur. As the accused and his father continue to remain in police custody, a case was registered at the Surajpol Police Station under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (intention to hurt), and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
This incident sparked a wave of protests that escalated into violence, with a mob setting cars on fire, vandalising vehicles, and hurling stones. In response, the administration implemented prohibitory orders and suspended internet services.
District Collector Arvind Poswal, in a video statement, said, "The injured child's condition is stable, and doctors are providing him with the best care possible. The SP and I spent an hour patrolling the city with police officers. While a few vehicles were set on fire in certain areas, there have been no other incidents that required the police to use force."
Bulldozer Action
On Saturday, 17 August, the Municipal Corporation demolished the house where the accused and his family were living for four years. Rashid Khan, the claims to be the owner of the house, in a video statement, said he was informed about the demolition on Saturday morning.
"A tenant called me to inform that a notice has been pasted on my house. I rushed to my lawyer, prepared all the documents stating that the house did not belong to the accused and he was only a tenant, and when I took them to the authorities they refused to entertain my plea," he alleged.
"What is my fault in all this? My house was demolished without any fault of mine," Khan added.
The notice, seen by The Quint, was issued by the Udaipur forest department in the name of accused's father. It claimed that the house in which the accused and family resided was built on protected forest land and gave the family time till 20 August to vacate or demolish the house.
Another notice, issued by the Municipal Corporation, gave the owner of the house 24 hours to present any clarification on his part or face demolition.
Khan, in his video statement, also added that there were four other families who were living as tenants in that building.
"I was at my shop on 16 August when I received a phone call from a neighbour who informed me of the municipal corporation's action. I immediately took my wife and children and moved to my brother's house. We were living on rent in his house for over four years," another tenant confirmed to The Quint.
While the Udaipur Police and Municipal Corporation remained unavailable for comment to The Quint, speaking to The Indian Express, Inspector General, Udaipur range, Ajay Lamba said, "The owner was not able to provide any form of ownership document, after which the house was demolished."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)