Udaipur: Landlord's Home Bulldozed After Muslim Tenant's Son Injures Classmate

On Saturday, 17 August, the Municipal Corporation demolished the house where the accused and his family were living for four years. Rashid Khan, the claims to be the owner of the house, in a video statement, said he was informed about the demolition on Saturday morning.

"A tenant called me to inform that a notice has been pasted on my house. I rushed to my lawyer, prepared all the documents stating that the house did not belong to the accused and he was only a tenant, and when I took them to the authorities they refused to entertain my plea," he alleged.

"What is my fault in all this? My house was demolished without any fault of mine," Khan added.

The notice, seen by The Quint, was issued by the Udaipur forest department in the name of accused's father. It claimed that the house in which the accused and family resided was built on protected forest land and gave the family time till 20 August to vacate or demolish the house.

Another notice, issued by the Municipal Corporation, gave the owner of the house 24 hours to present any clarification on his part or face demolition.

Khan, in his video statement, also added that there were four other families who were living as tenants in that building.

"I was at my shop on 16 August when I received a phone call from a neighbour who informed me of the municipal corporation's action. I immediately took my wife and children and moved to my brother's house. We were living on rent in his house for over four years," another tenant confirmed to The Quint.

While the Udaipur Police and Municipal Corporation remained unavailable for comment to The Quint, speaking to The Indian Express, Inspector General, Udaipur range, Ajay Lamba said, "The owner was not able to provide any form of ownership document, after which the house was demolished."