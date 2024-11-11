India's Markets Could Well Recover. But Not Because of What You Think

This explains the current noise about the stock markets, but it doesn’t tell us why they are falling. To understand that we will have to take a closer look at the actual businesses behind share prices.

There is one thing that almost all stock market gurus agree on. Share prices might fluctuate depending on sentiment and the availability of money in the economy, but in the long run they track corporate profits.

Take the BSE 100 index, which represents a basket of hundred most valuable and traded companies in India. It gave an annualised return of about 15 percent in the five years between 1 April 2019 and 31 march 2024. The total profit after tax of these 100 companies grew at an annual rate of 16 percent, virtually mirroring the returns on the stock markets.

How does this compare with India’s economic growth in the same period? To compare that we have to look at the growth in our nominal GDP, unadjusted for inflation. That is because both stock market returns and profits are reported at current prices.