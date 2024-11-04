India's Middle Class Has Shrunk by a Quarter. Here's Proof

India’s urban middle class has been crushed in the past 5 years. We knew it anecdotally. Now, the latest data released by the tax department has confirmed it.

But before I proceed, I should clarify what I mean by ‘middle class.’

It is a socio-economic term, which refers to a group of people who believe their voice needs to be heard. They live in the cleaner parts of India’s cities. Advertisers and media houses vie for their attention. They form the bulk of the consuming classes, buying cars, washing machines, microwave ovens, double door refrigerators. They have hand wash and toilet rolls in their bathrooms. They send their kids to better English medium schools, and pack cheese sandwiches and pasta in their lunch.

In India, their single-biggest identifier is that they pay Income Tax. And, of course, whine about their taxes being wasted on ‘freebies’ to the undeserving.