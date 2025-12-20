Two Populisms in a Pod: How Vance and Khanna Differ in Their Populist Politics

US Vice President JD Vance, in an interview with NBC News, said he has come to appreciate Bernie Sanders, Ro Khanna, and Zohran Mamdani, three politicians whose politics seem to be diametrically opposed to his own.

Is that really possible? Cognitive dissonance is, of course, nothing new when it comes to Vance. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, as revealed by Vanity Fair, dubbed Vance a “conspiracy theorist” and said he was “sort of political” for becoming a Trump loyalist after being a ‘Never-Trumper’.

Vance’s swing to the far right was so jarring that it’s still hard to process how the same man could have written Hillbilly Elegy, a searing memoir, and married a Hindu woman, with whom he has three young children. How does that fit in with his MAGA worldview? Is he a White Christian nationalist, and a true believer? Or is he so cynically ambitious that inconsistency doesn’t bother him?