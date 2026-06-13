US Hits on Indian Vessels a Wake-Up Call for India's Sleeping Maritime Diplomacy

India has been forced to assume the role of bystander in the ongoing West Asia crisis. Inevitably, this has also meant that we have had to bear collateral damage.

India chose what can only be called an “US-Israel-leaning neutrality” in the war. Coming from a country that prided itself with its ability to maintain friendships across the tangled dividing lines in the region, this was an unfortunate development whose consequences are still unfolding.

Nothing has brought out the Indian predicament better than last week’s attacks on ships crewed by Indian sailors in the Gulf of Oman.