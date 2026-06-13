'Baseless': Iran Denies Trump's Allegations of Attacks Against Indian Ships

Iran has officially rejected allegations made by United States President Donald Trump regarding its involvement in attacks on Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian mission in India described the accusations as baseless and asserted that the United States itself was responsible for attacks on Indian ships, resulting in the deaths of three Indian sailors within a week. The incident has heightened diplomatic tensions and drawn international attention to maritime security in the region.
According to Hindustan Times, Iran’s mission in India issued a statement on 13 June 2026, directly addressing President Donald Trump’s claims. The statement called the US president’s accusation “simply baseless” and accused Washington of attempting to divert attention from its own actions against Indian vessels. Iran alleged that the United States had attacked three Indian ships in less than a week, resulting in the deaths of three Indian sailors.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran has had significant repercussions on global financial markets. Reports of a potential deal between the two countries to end hostilities led to a sharp rally in global equity indices, with the Sensex surging by 1,695 points on 13 June 2026. The possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and easing geopolitical tensions contributed to a decline in crude oil prices and improved investor sentiment.
Geopolitical uncertainty in the region has also affected commodity markets. Analysis showed that gold prices may remain range-bound in the near term, with volatility driven by ongoing US–Iran tensions. The rupee’s depreciation could cushion the impact for Indian investors, while silver is expected to consolidate after recent declines. The outlook for both metals remains closely tied to developments in the Gulf region.
Broader economic commentary following recent events has emphasised the growing importance of resilience in global economic strategy. The escalation of conflicts involving the United States, Iran, and other regional actors has exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains and energy markets. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy corridor, remains a focal point for international trade and security concerns.
“The U.S. president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless. It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the U.S. has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian sailors. That's pathetic!” Iran in India stated on X.
Market participants have responded to the evolving situation with caution. Coverage revealed that Indian brokerage platforms are expanding global investment options for their clients, reflecting a need for diversification amid geopolitical risks. The uncertainty has prompted investors to seek exposure to international markets and adopt strategies that prioritise resilience over short-term gains.
Energy and financial experts have noted that the conflict’s resolution could lead to a reversal in oil prices, lower inflation, and a stronger rupee. The broader impact on global supply chains and trade routes remains under close observation as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.