India-US Relations: Sustaining the New High Achieved by Narendra Modi

It is always instructive to see the evolution of any bilateral relationship in its historical perspective. The India-US relationship has been a bit of a rollercoaster in the past. On an upswing during the fifties and sixties, when the US agencies and finances helped with land reforms, community development, PL 480, and the green revolution, and on a huge downswing over the seventies and eighties.

Again, on a minor upside in the early part of the nineties when India liberalised and then the deep trough characterised by stiff US sanctions after Pokhara II in 1998. So, it is heartening to note that the present upswing that started with Indo-US nuclear deal has remained unabated at least on an even keel until 2016 when Prime Minister Modi during his state visit called for overcoming past hesitancies and changing track.