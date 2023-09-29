India-US Ties: Despite Nijjar Storm, All’s Well on the Western Front

Washington’s perceived 'harsh response’ to the India-Canada fracas has sparked both suspicion and pessimism in some quarters in India. Skeptics have sought to highlight the unreliability of the US as a partner while pessimists have argued that this incident is likely to press the US to re-evaluate its relationship with India.

It's part of the far-reaching ripples caused by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in the Parliament implicating "agents of Government of India” in the extrajudicial killing of a Canadian citizen and Khalistani Separatist Leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Trudeau’s accusation has put Ottawa’s intelligence allies, the Five Eyes, and especially the United States in an uncomfortable position of picking sides between a long-time alliance primarily defined by shared values (Canada) and a newly emerging security partnership based on shared interests (India).