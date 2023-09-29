India-Canada: A Sycophantic Mainstream Media Undermining Our Global Credibility

Variously described by critics as "Godi Media" (lapdog) or "North Korean media" (for its pro-government excess) this media led by a growing number of me-too bandwagonist TV news channels is competing to levels of absurdity that brings down the image of the media as a whole both in terms of credibility and independence. And then it goes to hurt the country.

The world is watching. If democratic claims buttressed by claims of ancient wisdom wrapped in a Vishwaguru label are to be taken seriously, it is time for the powers-that-be to make sure that its stupid friends do not become worse than smart enemies.

The latest diplomatic row between India and Canada coming within days of the G-20 bonhomie seems to have brought out the worst in media excess.

But first, let us give credit where it is due.

Speaking on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly after Canada's outrageous accusation of Indian agents' involvement in the killing of Canadian citizen and Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last June, external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made a logical, articulate case for India, pointing to a dangerous cocktail of extremism, crime, and politics against his country on Canadian soil.