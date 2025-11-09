SuperEconomies aka America, China, India… and Trump Vs Zohran Mamdani!

An America-India strategic alliance was the most incontestable geopolitical theorem for the last two decades. Especially since President George Bush Jr ended India’s nuclear isolation in 2008 by granting an exceptional exemption from the NPT (Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty). Suddenly, India’s nuclear status switched from pariah/outcast to mainstream. We could obtain and enrich uranium for our civil nuclear energy programme without giving up or circumcising our nuclear weapons. India attained an unusual, not-available-to-any-other-country geopolitical importance virtually overnight.

A stream of tangible, visible actions followed — mostly in partnership with America — that solidified India’s prowess on the global stage. The biggest war exercises were conducted in sync with the US, Japan, and Australia, ie the Quad. Foundational military agreements — with acronyms like LEMOA, COMACASA, BECA — were rapidly executed. Freedom of navigation patrols were launched in the Indo-Pacific, sharply targeting Chinese adventurism.

But then Donald Trump 2.0 happened. He came with an unexpected vow to upturn and wreck every existing treaty or alliance. As if he had vowed to fix it because it wasn’t broke! What followed were egregious tariffs on allies, belligerent diatribes against NATO, friendly footsies with Russia, China, and Pakistan … and an utterly inexplicable grudge against India.